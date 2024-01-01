Will you get into Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health?

Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.46

Is your high school GPA good enough for Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.