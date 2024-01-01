Will you get into New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into New Mexico Tech.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for New Mexico Tech’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

New Mexico Tech Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into New Mexico Tech.

For a more detailed breakdown of New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1210.0 Average ACT 26.0 Average GPA 3.78

Is your high school GPA good enough for New Mexico Tech?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at New Mexico Tech is 3.78 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and New Mexico Tech is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.