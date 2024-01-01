Will you get into New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into New Mexico Tech.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for New Mexico Tech’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
New Mexico Tech Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into New Mexico Tech.
For a more detailed breakdown of New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1210.0
|Average ACT
|26.0
|Average GPA
|3.78
Is your high school GPA good enough for New Mexico Tech?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at New Mexico Tech is 3.78 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and New Mexico Tech is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into New Mexico Tech with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
Will I get into New Mexico Tech with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
Will I get into New Mexico Tech with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
Will I get into New Mexico Tech with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
Will I get into New Mexico Tech with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
Will I get into New Mexico Tech with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
Will I get into New Mexico Tech with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
Will I get into New Mexico Tech with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology