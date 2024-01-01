Will you get accepted?

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to New Mexico Tech. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to New Mexico Tech.

What are the transfer requirements for New Mexico Tech? New Mexico Tech requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, New Mexico Tech also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. New Mexico Tech requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down New Mexico Tech transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 15 Summer Transfer Deadline June 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, New Mexico Tech received 160 transfer applicants. The school accepted 82 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for New Mexico Tech is 51.25%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into New Mexico Tech. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology transfer GPA requirements? New Mexico Tech requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, New Mexico Tech requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for New Mexico Tech New Mexico Tech has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to New Mexico Tech? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to New Mexico Tech. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Socorro... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at New Mexico Tech is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to New Mexico Tech then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into New Mexico Tech Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the New Mexico Tech website for more info.

New Mexico Tech accepts 51.25% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into New Mexico Tech, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.78 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.93. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of New Mexico Tech students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 540 680 610 SAT Reading 570 670 620 2018 Total SAT Score 1110 1350 1230 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 24 28 26 ACT Reading 22 29 25 2018 Total ACT Score 46 57 51 New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology’s average SAT score is 1230. To be a competitive applicant for New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

