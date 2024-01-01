Will you get into Newschool of Architecture and Design?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Newschool of Architecture and Design.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Newschool of Architecture and Design’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Newschool of Architecture and Design Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Newschool of Architecture and Design.

For a more detailed breakdown of Newschool of Architecture and Design admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for Newschool of Architecture and Design?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Newschool of Architecture and Design is 2.5 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Newschool of Architecture and Design does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.