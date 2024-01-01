Will you get into Linfield College-McMinnville Campus?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Linfield.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Linfield’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Linfield Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Linfield.

For a more detailed breakdown of Linfield College-McMinnville Campus admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1055.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.68

Is your high school GPA good enough for Linfield?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Linfield is 3.68 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Linfield is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.