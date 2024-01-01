Will you get into Pittsburg State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Pitt State.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Pitt State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Pitt State Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Pitt State.

For a more detailed breakdown of Pittsburg State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.37

Is your high school GPA good enough for Pitt State?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Pitt State is 3.37 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Pitt State is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.