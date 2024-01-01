Will you get into Pitzer College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Pitzer.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Pitzer’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Pitzer Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Pitzer.

For a more detailed breakdown of Pitzer College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.94

Is your high school GPA good enough for Pitzer?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Pitzer is 3.94 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Pitzer is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.