Will you get into Pitzer College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Pitzer.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Pitzer’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Pitzer Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Pitzer.
For a more detailed breakdown of Pitzer College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.94
Is your high school GPA good enough for Pitzer?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Pitzer is 3.94 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Pitzer is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Pitzer with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Pitzer College
-
Will I get into Pitzer with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Pitzer College
-
Will I get into Pitzer with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Pitzer College
-
Will I get into Pitzer with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at Pitzer College
-
Will I get into Pitzer with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Pitzer College
-
Will I get into Pitzer with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 21% chance of getting accepted at Pitzer College
-
Will I get into Pitzer with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 14% chance of getting accepted at Pitzer College
-
Will I get into Pitzer with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Pitzer College