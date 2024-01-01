Will you get into Pomona College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Pomona College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Pomona College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Pomona College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Pomona College.

School Average Average SAT 1445.0 Average ACT 32.0 Average GPA 4.05

Is your high school GPA good enough for Pomona College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Pomona College is 4.05 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Pomona College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.