Post University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Post University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Post University admissions requirements read here.

School Average

SAT
770.0 - 1010.0
ACT
17.0 - 21.0
GPA
2.6

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This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Post University.

Will you get into Post University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Post University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Post University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2026.

Is your high school GPA good enough for Post University

Is your high school GPA good enough for Post University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Post University is 2.6 on a 4.0 scale. (You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Post University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.

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Common SAT Questions and Comparisons

Will I get into Post University with a 1400 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 86% chance of getting accepted at Post University

Will I get into Post University with a 1200 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Post University

Will I get into Post University with a 1100 SAT score?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Post University

Will I get into Post University with a 3.9 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Post University

Will I get into Post University with a 3.5 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Post University

Will I get into Post University with a 3.2 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Post University

Will I get into Post University with a 3.0 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Post University

Will I get into Post University with a 2.5 GPA?

Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Post University

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