Will you get into Rogers State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into RSU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for RSU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

RSU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into RSU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Rogers State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 17.0 Average GPA 3.22

Is your high school GPA good enough for RSU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at RSU is 3.22 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. RSU is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.