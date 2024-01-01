Will you get into Schreiner University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Schreiner University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Schreiner University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Schreiner University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Schreiner University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Schreiner University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 990.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.54

Is your high school GPA good enough for Schreiner University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Schreiner University is 3.54 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Schreiner University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.