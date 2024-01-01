Will you get into Southeast Missouri State University?

Southeast Missouri State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Southeast Missouri State University.

School Average Average SAT 1044.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.47

Is your high school GPA good enough for Southeast Missouri State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Southeast Missouri State University is 3.47 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Southeast Missouri State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.