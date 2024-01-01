Will you get into St. John's College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into St. John's College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for St. John's College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

St. John's College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into St. John's College.

For a more detailed breakdown of St. John's College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.44

Is your high school GPA good enough for St. John's College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at St. John's College is 3.44 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and St. John's College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.