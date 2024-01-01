Will you get into Tennessee State University (TSU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Tennessee State University (TSU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Tennessee State University (TSU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Tennessee State University (TSU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Tennessee State University (TSU).

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.86

Is your high school GPA good enough for Tennessee State University (TSU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Tennessee State University (TSU) is 2.86 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Tennessee State University (TSU) is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.