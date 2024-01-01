Will you get into Tennessee State University (TSU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Tennessee State University (TSU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Tennessee State University (TSU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Tennessee State University (TSU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Tennessee State University (TSU).
For a more detailed breakdown of Tennessee State University (TSU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|2.86
Is your high school GPA good enough for Tennessee State University (TSU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Tennessee State University (TSU) is 2.86 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Tennessee State University (TSU) is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Tennessee State University (TSU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Tennessee State University (TSU)
Will I get into Tennessee State University (TSU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Tennessee State University (TSU)
Will I get into Tennessee State University (TSU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Tennessee State University (TSU)
Will I get into Tennessee State University (TSU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Tennessee State University (TSU)
Will I get into Tennessee State University (TSU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 83% chance of getting accepted at Tennessee State University (TSU)
Will I get into Tennessee State University (TSU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Tennessee State University (TSU)
Will I get into Tennessee State University (TSU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Tennessee State University (TSU)
Will I get into Tennessee State University (TSU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Tennessee State University (TSU)