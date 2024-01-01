Will you get into The University of Texas at Tyler?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UT Tyler.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UT Tyler’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UT Tyler Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UT Tyler.

For a more detailed breakdown of The University of Texas at Tyler admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1065.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.34

Is your high school GPA good enough for UT Tyler?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UT Tyler is 3.34 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UT Tyler is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.