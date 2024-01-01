Will you get accepted?

The University of Texas at Tyler Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UT Tyler. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UT Tyler.

Can you transfer into The University of Texas at Tyler Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for UT Tyler? UT Tyler requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript N/A College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement N/A Interview N/A Standardized Test Scores N/A Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution N/A In addition to the above requirements, UT Tyler also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UT Tyler requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are The University of Texas at Tyler’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UT Tyler transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is The University of Texas at Tyler’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UT Tyler received 2197 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2145 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UT Tyler is 97.63%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UT Tyler. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the The University of Texas at Tyler transfer GPA requirements? UT Tyler requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UT Tyler requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for UT Tyler UT Tyler has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to UT Tyler? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UT Tyler. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Tyler... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UT Tyler is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UT Tyler then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UT Tyler Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UT Tyler website for more info.

UT Tyler accepts 97.63% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UT Tyler, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.34 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.47. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UT Tyler students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 480 570 525 SAT Reading 470 580 525 2018 Total SAT Score 950 1150 1050 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 19 26 22 ACT Reading 21 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 40 54 47 The University of Texas at Tyler’s average SAT score is 1050. To be a competitive applicant for The University of Texas at Tyler your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

