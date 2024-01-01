Will you get into The University of Texas of the Permian Basin?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UT Permian Basin.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UT Permian Basin’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UT Permian Basin Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UT Permian Basin.

For a more detailed breakdown of The University of Texas of the Permian Basin admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 975.0 Average ACT 20.0 Average GPA 3.26

Is your high school GPA good enough for UT Permian Basin?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UT Permian Basin is 3.26 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. UT Permian Basin is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.