This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Central Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Central.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.41

Is your high school GPA good enough for Central?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Central is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Central is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.