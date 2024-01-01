Will you get into University of Central Missouri?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Central.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Central’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Central Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Central.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Central Missouri admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|21.5
|Average GPA
|3.41
Is your high school GPA good enough for Central?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Central is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Central is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Central with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Central Missouri
-
Will I get into Central with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Central Missouri
-
Will I get into Central with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Central Missouri
-
Will I get into Central with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at University of Central Missouri
-
Will I get into Central with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at University of Central Missouri
-
Will I get into Central with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at University of Central Missouri
-
Will I get into Central with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at University of Central Missouri
-
Will I get into Central with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Central Missouri