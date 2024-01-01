Will you get into University of Houston-Clear Lake?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UHCL.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UHCL’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UHCL Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UHCL.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Houston-Clear Lake admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1030.0
|Average ACT
|21.5
|Average GPA
|3.4
Is your high school GPA good enough for UHCL?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UHCL is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UHCL is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into UHCL with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at University of Houston-Clear Lake
-
Will I get into UHCL with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at University of Houston-Clear Lake
-
Will I get into UHCL with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at University of Houston-Clear Lake
-
Will I get into UHCL with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at University of Houston-Clear Lake
-
Will I get into UHCL with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at University of Houston-Clear Lake
-
Will I get into UHCL with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at University of Houston-Clear Lake
-
Will I get into UHCL with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at University of Houston-Clear Lake
-
Will I get into UHCL with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Houston-Clear Lake