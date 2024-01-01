Will you get into University of Houston-Clear Lake?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UHCL.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UHCL’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UHCL Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UHCL.

School Average Average SAT 1030.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for UHCL?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UHCL is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and UHCL is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.