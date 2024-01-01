Will you get into University of Idaho?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UIdaho’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UIdaho Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UIdaho.

School Average Average SAT 1055.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.41

Is your high school GPA good enough for UIdaho?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UIdaho is 3.41 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and UIdaho is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.