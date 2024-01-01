Will you get into University of Denver (DU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into DU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for DU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

DU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into DU.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Denver (DU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1215.0 Average ACT 28.0 Average GPA 3.72

Is your high school GPA good enough for DU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at DU is 3.72 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and DU is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.