Will you get into University of Rhode Island (URI)?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for URI’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

URI Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into URI.

School Average Average SAT 1070.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.56

Is your high school GPA good enough for URI?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at URI is 3.56 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and URI is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.