Will you get into University of Rhode Island (URI)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into URI.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for URI’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
URI Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into URI.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Rhode Island (URI) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1070.0
|Average ACT
|24.0
|Average GPA
|3.56
Is your high school GPA good enough for URI?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at URI is 3.56 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and URI is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into URI with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at University of Rhode Island (URI)
Will I get into URI with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at University of Rhode Island (URI)
Will I get into URI with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at University of Rhode Island (URI)
Will I get into URI with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at University of Rhode Island (URI)
Will I get into URI with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at University of Rhode Island (URI)
Will I get into URI with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at University of Rhode Island (URI)
Will I get into URI with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at University of Rhode Island (URI)
Will I get into URI with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Rhode Island (URI)