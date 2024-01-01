Will you get into University of Vermont (UVM)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UVM.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UVM’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
UVM Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into UVM.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Vermont (UVM) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1280.0
|Average ACT
|28.5
|Average GPA
|3.61
Is your high school GPA good enough for UVM?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at UVM is 3.61 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and UVM is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into UVM with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at University of Vermont (UVM)
-
Will I get into UVM with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at University of Vermont (UVM)
-
Will I get into UVM with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at University of Vermont (UVM)
-
Will I get into UVM with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at University of Vermont (UVM)
-
Will I get into UVM with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at University of Vermont (UVM)
-
Will I get into UVM with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at University of Vermont (UVM)
-
Will I get into UVM with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at University of Vermont (UVM)
-
Will I get into UVM with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Vermont (UVM)