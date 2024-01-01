Will you get into University of Vermont (UVM)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UVM.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UVM’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UVM Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UVM.

School Average Average SAT 1280.0 Average ACT 28.5 Average GPA 3.61

Is your high school GPA good enough for UVM?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UVM is 3.61 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UVM is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.