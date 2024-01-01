Will you get into University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into USAO.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for USAO’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
USAO Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into USAO.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|912.5
|Average ACT
|21.5
|Average GPA
|3.28
Is your high school GPA good enough for USAO?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at USAO is 3.28 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. USAO is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into USAO with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 84% chance of getting accepted at University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma
Will I get into USAO with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma
Will I get into USAO with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma
Will I get into USAO with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma
Will I get into USAO with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma
Will I get into USAO with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma
Will I get into USAO with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma
Will I get into USAO with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 14% chance of getting accepted at University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma