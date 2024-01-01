Will you get into University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into USAO.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for USAO’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

USAO Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into USAO.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 912.5 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.28

Is your high school GPA good enough for USAO?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at USAO is 3.28 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. USAO is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.