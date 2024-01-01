Will you get into Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)?

Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU).

School Average Average SAT 1015.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.66

Is your high school GPA good enough for Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) is 3.66 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.