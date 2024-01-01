Will you get into Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU).
For a more detailed breakdown of Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1015.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.66
Is your high school GPA good enough for Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) is 3.66 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
-
Will I get into Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
-
Will I get into Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
-
Will I get into Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
-
Will I get into Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
-
Will I get into Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
-
Will I get into Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)
-
Will I get into Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Oklahoma Baptist University (OBU)