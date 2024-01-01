Will you get into University of the Incarnate Word?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UIW.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UIW’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UIW Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UIW.

School Average Average SAT 960.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for UIW?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UIW is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UIW is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.