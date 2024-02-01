Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of the Incarnate Word

Will you enjoy University of the Incarnate Word as a transfer student?

Additional Transfer Info for University of the Incarnate Word

University of the Incarnate Word Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UIW. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UIW.

University of the Incarnate Word chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the UIW CampusReel At UIW, 39.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of the Incarnate Word, click here

Can you transfer into University of the Incarnate Word Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for UIW? UIW requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, UIW also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UIW requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are University of the Incarnate Word’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UIW transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of the Incarnate Word’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UIW received 1507 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1297 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UIW is 86.07%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UIW. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

University of the Incarnate Word chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 1297 accepted transfer students, 527 students enrolled - that means the yield was 40.63%. UIW accepts 87 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of University of the Incarnate Word Watch Now

What are the University of the Incarnate Word transfer GPA requirements? UIW requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UIW requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for UIW UIW has noted the additional policies: Joint admissions agreement with Alamo Colleges..

Will you enjoy transferring to UIW? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UIW. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to San Antonio... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UIW is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UIW then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UIW Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UIW website for more info.

UIW accepts 86.07% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UIW, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.5 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.64. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UIW students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 430 470 450 SAT Reading 420 470 445 2018 Total SAT Score 850 940 895 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 21 18 ACT Reading 15 22 18 2018 Total ACT Score 31 43 37 University of the Incarnate Word’s average SAT score is 895. To be a competitive applicant for University of the Incarnate Word your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

University of the Incarnate Word chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College

What are the possible risks of transferring Read Here