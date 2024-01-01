Will you get into University of Toledo?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Toledo.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Toledo’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

University of Toledo Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Toledo.

School Average Average SAT 1060.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.45

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Toledo?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Toledo is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and University of Toledo is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.