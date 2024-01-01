Will you get into University of Toledo?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Toledo.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Toledo’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Toledo Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Toledo.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Toledo admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1060.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.45
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Toledo?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Toledo is 3.45 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and University of Toledo is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into University of Toledo with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at University of Toledo
-
Will I get into University of Toledo with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at University of Toledo
-
Will I get into University of Toledo with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at University of Toledo
-
Will I get into University of Toledo with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at University of Toledo
-
Will I get into University of Toledo with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at University of Toledo
-
Will I get into University of Toledo with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at University of Toledo
-
Will I get into University of Toledo with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at University of Toledo
-
Will I get into University of Toledo with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Toledo