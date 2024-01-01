Will you get into Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SIUE.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SIUE’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

SIUE Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into SIUE.

For a more detailed breakdown of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1036.5 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.47

Is your high school GPA good enough for SIUE?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at SIUE is 3.47 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and SIUE is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.