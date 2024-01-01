Will you get into Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into SIUE.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for SIUE’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
SIUE Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into SIUE.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1036.5
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.47
Is your high school GPA good enough for SIUE?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at SIUE is 3.47 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and SIUE is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into SIUE with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
Will I get into SIUE with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
Will I get into SIUE with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
Will I get into SIUE with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
Will I get into SIUE with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
Will I get into SIUE with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
Will I get into SIUE with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)
Will I get into SIUE with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)