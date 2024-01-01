Will you get into University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
For a more detailed breakdown of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|24.0
|Average GPA
|3.44
Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is 3.44 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
-
Will I get into University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
-
Will I get into University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
-
Will I get into University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
-
Will I get into University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
-
Will I get into University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
-
Will I get into University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
-
Will I get into University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire