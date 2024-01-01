Will you get into Marquette University ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Marquette University .
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Marquette University ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Marquette University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Marquette University .
For a more detailed breakdown of Marquette University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1185.0
|Average ACT
|27.0
|Average GPA
|3.65
Is your high school GPA good enough for Marquette University ?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Marquette University is 3.65 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Marquette University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Marquette University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Marquette University
-
Will I get into Marquette University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Marquette University
-
Will I get into Marquette University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Marquette University
-
Will I get into Marquette University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Marquette University
-
Will I get into Marquette University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Marquette University
-
Will I get into Marquette University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Marquette University
-
Will I get into Marquette University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Marquette University
-
Will I get into Marquette University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Marquette University