Will you get into Marquette University ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Marquette University .

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Marquette University ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Marquette University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Marquette University .

For a more detailed breakdown of Marquette University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1185.0 Average ACT 27.0 Average GPA 3.65

Is your high school GPA good enough for Marquette University ?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Marquette University is 3.65 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Marquette University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.