University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

What are the transfer requirements for University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire? University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 20 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 10 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire received 916 transfer applicants. The school accepted 816 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is 89.08%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire transfer GPA requirements? University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Eau Claire... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire website for more info.

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire accepts 89.08% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.44 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.58. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 530 620 575 SAT Reading 510 630 570 2018 Total SAT Score 1040 1250 1145 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 26 23 ACT Reading 21 26 23 2018 Total ACT Score 41 52 46 University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s average SAT score is 1145. To be a competitive applicant for University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

