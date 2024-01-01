Will you get into Utah Valley University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UVU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UVU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UVU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UVU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Utah Valley University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.36

Is your high school GPA good enough for UVU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UVU is 3.36 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UVU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.