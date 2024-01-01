Will you get into Washburn University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Washburn University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Washburn University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Washburn University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Washburn University.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.38

Is your high school GPA good enough for Washburn University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Washburn University is 3.38 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Washburn University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.