To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for WTAMU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

WTAMU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into WTAMU.

School Average Average SAT 971.5 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.54

Is your high school GPA good enough for WTAMU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at WTAMU is 3.54 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and WTAMU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.