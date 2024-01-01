Will you get into West Texas A & M University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into WTAMU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for WTAMU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
WTAMU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into WTAMU.
For a more detailed breakdown of West Texas A & M University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|971.5
|Average ACT
|20.5
|Average GPA
|3.54
Is your high school GPA good enough for WTAMU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at WTAMU is 3.54 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and WTAMU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into WTAMU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at West Texas A & M University
Will I get into WTAMU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at West Texas A & M University
Will I get into WTAMU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at West Texas A & M University
Will I get into WTAMU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at West Texas A & M University
Will I get into WTAMU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 48% chance of getting accepted at West Texas A & M University
Will I get into WTAMU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at West Texas A & M University
Will I get into WTAMU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at West Texas A & M University
Will I get into WTAMU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at West Texas A & M University