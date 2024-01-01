Will you get into Western New Mexico University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Western New Mexico University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Western New Mexico University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Western New Mexico University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Western New Mexico University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Western New Mexico University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.8

Is your high school GPA good enough for Western New Mexico University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Western New Mexico University is 2.8 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

Western New Mexico University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.