Will you get into Western New Mexico University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Western New Mexico University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Western New Mexico University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Western New Mexico University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Western New Mexico University.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|2.8
Is your high school GPA good enough for Western New Mexico University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Western New Mexico University is 2.8 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Western New Mexico University does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Western New Mexico University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Western New Mexico University
Will I get into Western New Mexico University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Western New Mexico University
Will I get into Western New Mexico University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Western New Mexico University
Will I get into Western New Mexico University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Western New Mexico University
Will I get into Western New Mexico University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 87% chance of getting accepted at Western New Mexico University
Will I get into Western New Mexico University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Western New Mexico University
Will I get into Western New Mexico University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Western New Mexico University
Will I get into Western New Mexico University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 33% chance of getting accepted at Western New Mexico University