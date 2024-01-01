Will you get into Wright State University-Main Campus?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Wright State University-Main Campus.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Wright State University-Main Campus’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Wright State University-Main Campus Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Wright State University-Main Campus.

School Average Average SAT 1055.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.36

Is your high school GPA good enough for Wright State University-Main Campus?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Wright State University-Main Campus is 3.36 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Wright State University-Main Campus is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.