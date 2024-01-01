Featured Easy apply

ANS Pittsburg Local Section Scholarship

U.S. and non-U.S. applicants must be ANS Student members enrolled in and attending an accredited institution in the United States. Applicant must be enrolled in a course of study relating to a degree in nuclear science or nuclear engineering in a U.S. institution. Applicants must have some affiliation with Western Pennsylvania or must attend school at a nearby university within the region. Applicant must be sponsored by an ANS local section, division, student branch, committee member or organization member.

Amount $3,500.00 Apply Now

