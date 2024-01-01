Featured Easy apply

ASTA Northern California Chapter - Richard Epping Scholarship

Applicant must be a permanent resident of California, who is a full-time or part-time undergraduate student enrolled in a travel-and-tourism- or hospitality-related program of study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university in California with a minimum 3.0 grade point average. Applicants from two-year schools will be entering second year in the fall of the calendar year of application, and will have completed a minimum of 30 credit hours by the end of this semester or term. Applicants from four-year schools will be entering junior year in the fall of the calendar year of application, and will have completed a minimum of 60 credit hours by the end of this semester or term, or will be entering senior year in the fall of the calendar year of application and will have completed a minimum of 90 credit hours by the end of this semester or term. Online application, driver's license as proof of permanent state residency, resume, two evaluations and letters of recommendation (one professional, one academic), an official transcript, and essay are required to be submitted. Essay topic: Discuss what segment of the travel and tourism or hospitality industry your current program of study focuses on. What opportunities are you taking advantage of as you prepare for a career in the industry? Please tell us about your academic and extracurricular activities and experiences, i.e. work, internships, etc., and how they tie into your present and future goals. Mention any awards or commendations you have received relating to the travel and tourism or hospitality industry.

