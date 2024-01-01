Featured scholarship
Bob Hasson Memorial Scholarship
Applicant must be a high school senior living in Oregon who is planning to attend any Oregon accredited public, private college, university or trade school as a full-time student. Essay on 'Credit in the 21st Century' is required (1,000-1,500 words).
Amount$3,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Oregon Collectors Association
Contact information
|Office
|1814 NE 123rd Avenue, Vancouver, WA
|Phone
|(503) 201-0858
|Website
|https://www.acainternational.org/units/or
|dcj@pandhbilling.com