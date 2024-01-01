Sign Up
2024 Washington Scholarships

Washington is not immune from the nationwide trend of rising tuition costs. The average tuition for Washington universities is a whopping $12,784.00 and the total cost of attendance is $30,133.00. 48% of student graduates in Washington graduate with an average debt load of $23,524.00. That’s why hundreds of thousands of students in Washington turn either to scholarships or student loans.

These WA scholarships are available for men, women and a variety of students in Washington, and any Washington resident regardless of their interests or background. Washington scholarships are available for college students, for adults going back to school, and all types of WA students or WA residents, and especially targeted to help middle class families afford a top-of-the-line education. The best part about these scholarships is they are easy (many require nothing more than filling out a simple form) and they don’t need to be paid back!

While some scholarships are easy and can be completed in under 30 seconds, others require more upfront information. We’ve marked easy scholarships with a little “Easy Apply” so you can prioritize them. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Washington residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for WA residents?

There are 478 scholarships totaling $1,051,058.00 available to Washington residents. You can easily browse through all 478 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for moms and single moms in Washington?

Moms in Washington are eligible for all the same scholarships as WA residents. Therefore, the 478 scholarships worth $1,051,058.00 mentioned above is also available to moms and single moms. In addition, however, you can check out additional scholarships for moms, which have been provided exclusively for moms and single moms, and you can find from the main scholarship search engine page.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Washington?

478 scholarships worth $1,051,058.00 are available for college students in WA. In addition, we encourage current college students in Washington to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Washington for more options. Here are links for scholarships at the 20 largest colleges in Washington:

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Washington?

478 scholarships totaling $1,051,058.00 are available for high school seniors in WA. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of WA to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Washington residents, or they do not require specific state residency at all and are therefore available to WA students and residents, as well as others across the country.

Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Washington Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Washington
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Washington
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Washington
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Washington
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Donald H. Cole Graduate Fellowship
Sponsor:
Western Washington University
Applicant must be a student in the Master's Business Administration program.
Deadline:
April 5
$3,000.00
Patrick L. Monahan Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Washington University
Applicant must demonstrate promise of significant professional contributions.
Deadline:
April 5
$3,000.00
U.S. Bank Minority Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Washington University
Applicant must be a declared major in a College of Business and Economics program, have a permanent residence in a community served by U.S. Bank, and demonstrate strong academic merit and potential. Applicant must be an African-American, Native American, Hispanic-American, or Asian/Pacific Islander.
Deadline:
April 8
$2,000.00
Presser Foundation Scholarship
Sponsor:
Western Washington University
Applicant must be nominated by the music department faculty.
Deadline:
April 5
$3,000.00
State Need Grant
Sponsor:
Washington Student Achievement Council
Applicant must be a Washington state resident who has a family income of equal or less than 70% of the state median (see Family Income Chart on sponsor's site). Applicant must be pursuing a first bachelor's degree, certificate, or associate's degree, enrolled with a minimum of three credits. FAFSA is required....
Deadline:
None
$10,868.00
American Indian Endowed Scholarship
Sponsor:
Washington Student Achievement Council
Applicant must have close social and cultural ties to an in-state American Indian tribe or an American Indian community in Washington State. Applicant must be a Washington State resident who is enrolled as a full-time student at an eligible Washington college or university by the fall term of the award year....
Deadline:
March 1
$2,000.00
Trustees Scholarship
Sponsor:
Seattle University
Deadline:
March 1
$12,000.00
Regent's Award
Sponsor:
Seattle University
Applicant must be a full-time, African-American, Hispanic, or Native American undergraduate. Selection based upon financial need.
Deadline:
February 1
$13,000.00
Sullivan Award
Sponsor:
Seattle University
Applicant must have demonstrated scholastic potential and leadership skills.
Deadline:
November 15
$29,175.00
Cultural Diversity Award
Sponsor:
The Evergreen State College
Applicant must be a new or current student who is able to demonstrate the capacity to assist the college in achieving its commitment to cultural diversity.
Deadline:
February 1
-
First People's Scholarship
Sponsor:
The Evergreen State College
Applicant must be a new student of color (African-American, Asian, Hispanic, Native American) entering in the fall quarter as a full-time undergraduate student. Scholarship will be awarded to students who have distinguished themselves in a wide range of areas such as high academic achievement, community service, music, art, journalism, science, etc....
Deadline:
March 1 (admission deadline)
-
Army ROTC Scholarship
Sponsor:
Pacific Lutheran University
Deadline:
November 15
-
Steven Engineering Scholarship
Sponsor:
Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation
Applicant must be studying engineering. Preference given to students attending West Virginia University Institute of Technology or West Virginia University. Minimum 2.5 GPA and composite ACT score of 20 required.
Deadline:
January 15
$500.00
