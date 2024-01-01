Washington is not immune from the nationwide trend of rising tuition costs. The average tuition for Washington universities is a whopping $12,784.00 and the total cost of attendance is $30,133.00. 48% of student graduates in Washington graduate with an average debt load of $23,524.00. That’s why hundreds of thousands of students in Washington turn either to scholarships or student loans.

These WA scholarships are available for men, women and a variety of students in Washington, and any Washington resident regardless of their interests or background. Washington scholarships are available for college students, for adults going back to school, and all types of WA students or WA residents, and especially targeted to help middle class families afford a top-of-the-line education. The best part about these scholarships is they are easy (many require nothing more than filling out a simple form) and they don’t need to be paid back!

While some scholarships are easy and can be completed in under 30 seconds, others require more upfront information. We’ve marked easy scholarships with a little “Easy Apply” so you can prioritize them. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Washington residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for WA residents?

There are 478 scholarships totaling $1,051,058.00 available to Washington residents. You can easily browse through all 478 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for moms and single moms in Washington?

How many scholarships are available for college students in Washington?

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Washington?

Do I need to be a resident of WA to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Washington residents, or they do not require specific state residency at all and are therefore available to WA students and residents, as well as others across the country.