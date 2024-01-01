Featured scholarship
Burlington Northern Santa Fe Foundation Scholarship
Applicant must be a Native American with proof of tribal enrollment or a certificate of Indian blood, plan to attend a four-year, accredited educational institution full time, and live in one of the states served by the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Pacific Corp. and its affiliated companies.
Amount$2,500.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
American Indian Science and Engineering Society
Contact information
|Office
|P.O. Box 9828, Albuquerque, NM
|Phone
|(505) 765-1052
|Website
|http://www.aises.org/scholarships/bnsf
|tina@aises.org