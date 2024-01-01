Sign Up
2024 New Mexico Scholarships

New Mexico is not immune from the nationwide trend of rising tuition costs. The average tuition for New Mexico universities is a whopping $4,630.00 and the total cost of attendance is $20,395.00. 49% of student graduates in New Mexico graduate with an average debt load of $21,858.00. That’s why hundreds of thousands of students in New Mexico turn either to scholarships or student loans.

These NM scholarships are available for men, women and a variety of students in New Mexico, and any New Mexico resident regardless of their interests or background. New Mexico scholarships are available for college students, for adults going back to school, and all types of NM students or NM residents, and especially targeted to help middle class families afford a top-of-the-line education. The best part about these scholarships is they are easy (many require nothing more than filling out a simple form) and they don’t need to be paid back!

While some scholarships are easy and can be completed in under 30 seconds, others require more upfront information. We’ve marked easy scholarships with a little “Easy Apply” so you can prioritize them. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for New Mexico residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for NM residents?

There are 60 scholarships totaling $132,338.00 available to New Mexico residents. You can easily browse through all 60 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for moms and single moms in New Mexico?

Moms in New Mexico are eligible for all the same scholarships as NM residents. Therefore, the 60 scholarships worth $132,338.00 mentioned above is also available to moms and single moms. In addition, however, you can check out additional scholarships for moms, which have been provided exclusively for moms and single moms, and you can find from the main scholarship search engine page.

How many scholarships are available for college students in New Mexico?

60 scholarships worth $132,338.00 are available for college students in NM. In addition, we encourage current college students in New Mexico to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in New Mexico for more options. Here are links for scholarships at the 20 largest colleges in New Mexico:

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in New Mexico?

60 scholarships totaling $132,338.00 are available for high school seniors in NM. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of NM to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for New Mexico residents, or they do not require specific state residency at all and are therefore available to NM students and residents, as well as others across the country.

A.T. Anderson Memorial Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Indian Science and Engineering Society
Applicant must be an enrolled member of a tribe with proof of tribal enrollment or certificate of Indian Blood, have a minimum 3.0 GPA, be a full-time student, be a member of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (membership information is included with the application), and submit transcript, essay, and...
Deadline:
May 1
$2,000.00
Burlington Northern Santa Fe Foundation Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Indian Science and Engineering Society
Applicant must be a Native American with proof of tribal enrollment or a certificate of Indian blood, plan to attend a four-year, accredited educational institution full time, and live in one of the states served by the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Pacific Corp. and its affiliated companies.
Deadline:
May 1
$2,500.00
Children of Deceased Veterans Tuition Waiver/Stipend
Sponsor:
New Mexico Department of Veterans' Services
Applicant must be between the ages of 16 and 26 whose veteran parent was killed in action or died as a result of their wounds incurred in a battle.
Deadline:
February 1
-
Sussman-Miller Educational Assistance Award
Sponsor:
Albuquerque Community Foundation (ACF)
Applicant must be a resident of New Mexico with a minimum 3.0 high school GPA or 2.5 college GPA. Resume, statement of goals and unusual circumstances, official transcripts, academy references, and proof of financial need are required to be submitted.
Deadline:
April 24 (for students who will attend out-of-state schools or in-state private schools), June 27 (for students who will attend New Mexico in-state state public schools)
$2,000.00
NALE Scholarship
Sponsor:
Catching the Dream
Applicant must be at least one-quarter Native American and be an enrolled member of a U. S. tribe that is federally recognized, or terminated, with high GPA and test scores, and be enrolled in an accredited college or university.
Deadline:
April 30 (fall), September 15 (spring), March 15 (summer)
$5,000.00
Acoma Scholarship Award
Sponsor:
Pueblo of Acoma
Applicant must be an Acoma tribal member enrolled in the Pueblo of Acoma census roll. Two letters of recommendation, transcripts, standardized test scores, and demonstration of financial need required.
Deadline:
May 1 (fall), October 1 (spring)
$2,000.00
Zuni Tribal Scholarship
Sponsor:
Zuni Education and Career Development Center
Applicant must be a tribal member who is a current college student or entering college freshman.
Deadline:
October 30 (spring semester), April 30 (summer semester), June 30 (fall semester)
$3,000.00
Barnes W. Rose, Jr. and Eva Rose Nichol Scholarship Program
Sponsor:
Albuquerque Community Foundation (ACF)
Applicant must be a graduate of Albuquerque High School who demonstrates financial need and will attend a college or university in pursuit of a degree in one of the STEM majors (science, technology, engineering and math). Essay, reference from a math/science teacher, and minimum 3.6 cumulative GPA required.
Deadline:
March 6
$750.00
National Science and Mathematics Access to Retain Talent Grant (National SMART Grant)
Sponsor:
Northern New Mexico College
Applicant must be a third or fourth year full-time student with a minimum 3.0 GPA. Applicant must be eligible for the Federal Pell Grant.
Deadline:
None
$4,000.00
General Motors Engineering Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Indian Science and Engineering Society
Applicant must have minimum cumulative 3.0 GPA and be a member of an American Tribe, enrolled full time as undergraduate or graduate student at an accredited college. Preference given to electrical, industrial or mechanical engineering majors.
Deadline:
June 15
$3,000.00
Henry Rodriguez College Scholarship
Sponsor:
American Indian Science and Engineering Society
Awarded to American Indian/Alaskan Native students seeking a degree in engineering or scientific fields related to water resources or environmentally related fields.
Deadline:
June 15
$5,000.00
Espanola Hospital Auxiliary Scholarship:
Sponsor:
Northern New Mexico College
Applicant must be enrolled full-time and be entering into a health profession program.
Deadline:
August 1 (fall), December 1 (spring), May 1 (summer)
-
Mana del Norte Scholarship
Sponsor:
Northern New Mexico College
Applicant must be an Hispanic women from northern New Mexico, Rio Arriba, Taos, Los Alamos, Mora, Santa Fe, or San Miguel counties.
Deadline:
June 30
-
