Carnegie Dartlet $10,000 Scholarship

Applicant must register on CollegeXpress or have requested college information from one of our magazines (including but not limited to Private Colleges & Universities, Public Colleges & Universities, and Graduate Colleges & Universities) or one of our websites (including but not limited to collegexpress.com, privatecolleges.com, acuinfo.com, and gradcu.com). Applicant must be attending one of our member colleges as a full-time, first-year undergraduate, transfer, or graduate student for the fall semester. A list of eligible colleges/universities is available at CollegeXpress.com. You do not need to complete an application for this scholarship.

