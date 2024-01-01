Featured scholarship
$10,000 Scholarship
ScholarshipPoints has partnered with CampusReel to provide new users with an opportunity to win a $10,000. In our opinion, registering for the ScholarshipPoints giveaway is a no-brainer - it's take less than 30 seconds and could change your financial circumstances dramatically!
$10,000 Be Bold Scholarship
Bold.org helps students from all backgrounds to take bold steps toward a brighter future. CampusReel has partnered with Bold.org to help identify the fighters, the risk-takers, the earnest overachievers who won't take no for an answer — the ones who know that a mountain is climbed a step at a time.
$1,000 Easy Money Scholarship
We love this scholarship because the name doesn't lie - it's easy money. Many scholarship applications make you jump through hoops and require tons of essays and questionnaires. This scholarship application could not be more simple and straightforward.
Clergy/Spouse of Clergy Award
Applicant must be the dependent child and/or spouse of an ordained minister (with benefit of pension) under appointment of a Bishop of the United Methodist Church, either in the local church or beyond the local church.
Amount$10,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Ohio Wesleyan University
Contact information
|Office
|61 South Sandusky Street, Delaware, OH
|Phone
|(740) 368-3050
|Website
|http://choose.owu.edu/financialAidAndScholarships/academicScholarships.php
|financialaid@owu.edu