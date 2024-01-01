Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Ohio Scholarships

Ohio is not immune from the nationwide trend of rising tuition costs. The average tuition for Ohio universities is a whopping $15,272.00 and the total cost of attendance is $33,440.00. 60% of student graduates in Ohio graduate with an average debt load of $30,323.00. That’s why hundreds of thousands of students in Ohio turn either to scholarships or student loans.

These OH scholarships are available for men, women and a variety of students in Ohio, and any Ohio resident regardless of their interests or background. Ohio scholarships are available for college students, for adults going back to school, and all types of OH students or OH residents, and especially targeted to help middle class families afford a top-of-the-line education. The best part about these scholarships is they are easy (many require nothing more than filling out a simple form) and they don’t need to be paid back!

While some scholarships are easy and can be completed in under 30 seconds, others require more upfront information. We’ve marked easy scholarships with a little “Easy Apply” so you can prioritize them. This is the complete list of the best scholarships for Ohio residents.

How much total award money and scholarships are available for OH residents?

There are 701 scholarships totaling $2,256,295.00 available to Ohio residents. You can easily browse through all 701 scholarships below.

How many scholarships are available for moms and single moms in Ohio?

Moms in Ohio are eligible for all the same scholarships as OH residents. Therefore, the 701 scholarships worth $2,256,295.00 mentioned above is also available to moms and single moms. In addition, however, you can check out additional scholarships for moms, which have been provided exclusively for moms and single moms, and you can find from the main scholarship search engine page.

How many scholarships are available for college students in Ohio?

701 scholarships worth $2,256,295.00 are available for college students in OH. In addition, we encourage current college students in Ohio to check scholarships by school and, specifically, colleges in Ohio for more options. Here are links for scholarships at the 20 largest colleges in Ohio:

Lincoln University
Earlham College
Berea College
Georgetown College
Northern Kentucky University
Lincoln University
Westminster College
Davis College
Art Academy of Cincinnati
Ashland University
Baldwin Wallace University
Bluffton University
Capital University
Cedarville University
Central State University
Ohio Christian University
Cleveland Institute of Art
Cleveland Institute of Music
Cleveland State University
Defiance College

How many scholarships are available for high school seniors in Ohio?

701 scholarships totaling $2,256,295.00 are available for high school seniors in OH. In addition, we encourage current high school students to check out more from the scholarship search engine.

Do I need to be a resident of OH to apply to these scholarships?

Our scholarship search automatically returns scholarships by all different types of requirements. The below scholarships are either explicitly available for Ohio residents, or they do not require specific state residency at all and are therefore available to OH students and residents, as well as others across the country.

Read more...
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$15,000 in Scholarships for Ohio Residents
Create a free CampusReel account and automatically enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships from our partners based on your elligibility.
$15,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$2,000 Virtual Tour Scholarship
CampusReel’s $2,000 student-led virtual tour may be the most entertaining scholarship yet. Watch 1 video to enter!
$2,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 ScholarshipPoints Scholarship for Ohio
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in ScholarshipPoints $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$10,000 SmarterCollege Scholarship for Ohio
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in SmarterCollege $10,000 scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$10,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 Appily No Essay Scholarship for Ohio
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the Appily $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Easy Apply
No Essay Required
$1,000 CollegeXpress No Essay Scholarship for Ohio
When you register with CampusReel, you can automatically enroll in the CollegeXpress $1,000 no essay scholarship offering with no extra effort.
$1,000
Entrance Scholarship
Sponsor:
Art Academy of Cincinnati
Applicant must be an incoming first-year student. Selection based upon portfolio rating, GPA, and SAT Reasoning/ACT score.
Deadline:
Rolling
$15,000.00
Mortar Board National Foundation Fellowship
Sponsor:
Mortar Board National Foundation
Applicant must be a Mortarboard member or alumni.
Deadline:
March 1
$10,000.00
Julia Kiene Fellowship in Electrical Energy
Sponsor:
Women's International Network of Utility Professionals
Applicant must be pursuing graduate work toward an advanced degree in the electrical industry. Selection is based upon academic aptitude, vocational promise, character, financial need, and willingness to continue a career in a field related to the utility industry and related fields.
Deadline:
May 1
$2,000.00
Ohio War Orphans Scholarship
Sponsor:
Ohio Board of Regents, Office of Financial Aid
Applicant must be an Ohio resident between the ages of 16 and 25 attending a participating Ohio college or university. Applicant must be the child of a veteran who served at least 90 days active duty during a period of war and must now be either disabled or deceased.
Deadline:
May 15
-
Bowman Scholarship
Sponsor:
Kent State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.2 cumulative GPA.
Deadline:
February 15
$3,500.00
Creative Arts Award
Sponsor:
Kent State University
Selection is based upon academic and artistic performance.
Deadline:
October 31
$1,800.00
Elaine Schwebel Winick Scholarship
Sponsor:
Kent State University
Applicant must be the child of an employee of Schwebel Baking Co.
Deadline:
February 15
$2,500.00
Loretta M. Antl Scholarship
Sponsor:
Kent State University
Applicant must have minimum cumulative GPA of 2.5.
Deadline:
February 15
$2,500.00
Mason Scholarship
Sponsor:
Kent State University
Applicant must have financial need and a good academic record. Ohio residents are preferred, Masonic affiliation not required.
Deadline:
February 15
$2,000.00
Romanian Scholarship
Sponsor:
Kent State University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA and a general knowledge of Romanian history and literature.
Deadline:
February 15
$2,000.00
Scholarship for Excellence
Sponsor:
Kent State University
Applicant must be the valedictorian of an Ohio high school.
Deadline:
June 1
$1,500.00
The Franklin University Undergraduate Scholars Program
Sponsor:
Franklin University
Applicant must have a minimum cumulative 3.0 GPA and be enrolled in six credit hours. Selection is based upon on prior academic achievement and quality of essay.
Deadline:
March 1 (summer), July 1 (fall), November 1 (winter)
$2,500.00
Upperclass Dean's Scholarship
Sponsor:
Ohio University
Applicant must have a minimum 3.4 GPA with at least 16 credit hours per quarter.
Deadline:
March 15
$2,000.00
Apply Free for $15,000 in Scholarships
Create a CampusReel account & enroll in up to $15,000 of scholarships automatically.
Register for Free
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved