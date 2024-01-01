Featured scholarship
College Work Study Program
Applicant must be in high financial need and submit a FAFSA application. Applicant must complete Mandatory Student Employment Orientation prior to working on campus and must find own job from those available.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
Jacksonville University
Contact information
|Office
|2800 University Boulevard North, Jacksonsville, FL
|Phone
|(904) 256-8000
|Website
|http://www.ju.edu/financialaid/programs/programs.php#institutional
|finaid@ju.edu