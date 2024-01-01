Featured scholarship
DPMA/pc Scholarship
Applicant must be a graduating high school senior from any high school in the Oregon or Clark County, Washington area who is looking to enroll in a major directly related to the Information Technology industry (i.e. CS, CIS) at any accredited institution in the states of Oregon or Washington. Selection is based upon academic performance, information technology-related career goals, counselor/instructor recommendations, financial need, previous experience/interest in information technology, and completeness, neatness, and presentation of application.
Amount-
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA: -
Sponsor
The Data Processing Management Association/Portland Chapter (DPMA/pc)
Contact information
|Office
|Attn: Scholarship Chair, Vancouver, WA
|Phone
|(360) 433-6930
|Website
|http://dpmapc.com/how-do-i-apply/
|wyeaw@phoenixtechnology.us