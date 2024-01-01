Featured Easy apply

Hood Sportsmanship Scholarship

Applicant must be a high school senior with a minimum 3.0 GPA who has proven their ability to put the spirit of competition above winning while participating in a varsity sport. Community service work is also required. Applicant must write an essay explaining why they are a good sport on and off the field. Applicants who meet all requirements and complete the essay will be voted on in an online competition, 10 applicants from each New England state with the most votes will be interviewed by a select panel of judges.

