HOPE & PROMISE Teacher Scholarship Loans
Applicant must be a student looking to teach in a critical shortage field in Georgia (determined by the Georgia Student Finance Commission).
Amount$3,000.00
Deadline
Enligibility
- Age: -
- GPA:
Sponsor
Georgia Student Finance Commission
Contact information
|Office
|2082 East Exchange Place, Tucker, GA
|Phone
|800 505-4732 or 770 724-9000
|Website
|https://www.gafutures.org/hope-state-aid-programs/
|gsfcinfo@gsfc.org